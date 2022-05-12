Amazing Monmouth County, NJ Building – Biggest “Home” In New Jersey

We have some super big homes here in the Garden State. We are constantly building them bigger and more grand each year.

If we're being honest with ourselves, New Jersey could easily be America's "over-the-top house" capital. It does get a little gaudy in the Garden State. But your home should be any way you want it to be.

When we found out which home is considered to be the biggest in the whole state, we were actually relieved. It's not a McMansion. It's not even a house anymore. Family Handyman chose the biggest home in each state.

It's also pretty amazing to realize that if you took college courses in Monmouth County, there's an excellent chance you've seen this "house".

This building, which features 130 rooms in its vast 90,000 square feet, was once used by a U.S. president. Did you figure it out yet?

We are talking about the famous building once known as Wilson Hall (now called the Great Hall at Shadow Lawn) at Monmouth University. The building has been part of Monmouth University for almost 70 years.

Just about every student has experienced the grandeur of the Great Hall at Shadow Lawn. It is officially a National Historic Landmark. You can read all about the history of the Hall on the Monmouth University website.

The Great Hall at Shadow Lawn was chosen as the biggest house in New Jersey by Family Handyman. They listed the biggest home in each state. Some of the huge homes across the country are breathtaking.

