Ulta Beauty Mini Store is Now Open at This New Jersey Target

Target is now a one stop shop for all your makeup and clothing needs! As of this week, Ulta Beauty is officially in over 50 Target stores across the country, including one in Mount Laurel, New jersey!

Unfortunately, this gives me yet another excuse to go to Target every other day. But having these mini Ulta Beauty shops in a place like Target will only generate the big bucks for both companies. According to People Magazine, all the big brands that we love will be featured in the mini shops. From BareMinerals to Clinique to Ariana Grande's new fragrance, there will be over 50 brands for customers to choose from.

It was announced nearly a year ago that the plan was for these two companies to collaborate. But now that the time has finally come, it's like Christmas in August.

"Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target's incredible beauty assortment. This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multi-category business to drive traffic and preference as we meet guests' needs in innovative ways," said Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief growth officer, according to People Magazine. "With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience."

I always thought Ulta should be in a big store in a mall or something. Just like Sephora is in JCPenny's across the country. I can't think of a better place for the beauty store to have mini shops in.

New Jersey currently has two Targets that have opened Ulta mini shops. One is in Jersey City on 100 14th Street. The other one is in Mount Laurel on 4 Centerton Road. According to Ulta Beauty, another mini store will be opening at the Target in Sewell, New Jersey very soon.

If you thought you spent way too long at Target before, this will definitely add another 30 minutes to your trip.