UPDATE: Temple University Go Virtual For the Remainder of Semester Amid COIVD-19 Outbreak

Philadelphia's Temple University just announced that most classes will be held remotely for the remainder of the fall semester, as cases of the coronavirus surged on campus this week.

Over the weekend, the college announced a two-week suspension of classes after a spike in positive COVID-19 test results. Today's news, however, does not come as a surprise.

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to surge on the campus of Temple University in recent days, largely blamed on off-campus gatherings of students in recent days.

"In light of the recent increase in positive test results among our students, and after consultation with our own healthcare professionals and leaders at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, we have concluded that the data indicate it is time to pivot to primarily online education, as we said we would be prepared to do," Temple officials said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

Temple University reported 212 active cases of the virus on Wednesday, which was up from 127 the day before. For perspective, in recent weeks the entire city of Philadelphia has reported an average of 100 cases per day.

The COVID-19 outbreak appeared to be worsening on the campus of Temple University this week, as the Philadelphia Department of Public Health found a 15 percent positivity rate among the COVID-19 tests they conducted on Monday.

The good news is that the university said many of the students who have tested positive either had no symptoms or only suffered from mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.

They will work with students on housing refunds, and 95% of the school's courses will be held online, they say.