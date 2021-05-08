Vanessa Hudgens Met Her Boyfriend on Zoom

Vanessa Hudgens was still able to date during quarantine thanks to Zoom.

On Friday (May 7), the High School Musical alum stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed how she met her boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

“It’s so weird, believe me, I still cannot get over the fact that it happened because I remember in quarantine I was like, ‘Cool so I’m single now and I can’t meet anybody,’” Hudgens explained. “I'm like, ‘I guess I’ll go on a dating app,’ but I always said I would never go on a dating app, and then I find myself on a dating app and I was like, ‘I hate myself, I’ve got to get off of that,' and then I kind of just gave up for a minute.”

After failing at dating apps, a friend who invited her to a weekly meditation Zoom class. She was working on her upcoming musical, Tick, Tick... Boom!, when the virtual meeting took place.

“They added me to a group text," she explained. "And everyone is sending GIF of themselves, and it’s like Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama. So I send a GIF of myself and then there is a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player sliding into a base, and I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, ‘Hot.’ And then I get on the Zoom and I am like, ‘Who is that?’ And I found him [Tucker] and we started talking and yeah, it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom.”

And if you're wondering who made the first move, it was Hudgens: “I mean, I’m such a go-getter. If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DM and was like, ‘Hey it was nice to meet you.’"

The actress also shared a piece of advice to anyone who is thinking about taking a chance and asking someone out. "I think there is no shame in making the first move," she said. "If you want it, why wait for someone else to give you what you want?”

Hudgens and Tucker have been linked since November 2020, but made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year. Tucker is a shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He’s just kind of perfect for me," Hudgens recently told Entertainment Tonight. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Prior to dating Tucker, Hudgens was in a relationship with Austin Butler. The former couple broke up in January 2020.