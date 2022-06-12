Lambertville is one of the nicest towns you’ll ever come across in New Jersey. It’s picturesque, friendly, quaint and just plain beautiful.

If you take a five-minute walk across the bridge over to Pennsylvania, however, you will find a much more amped up and lively version of a quaint river town. New Hope is legendary as LGBT-friendly, romantic, happening, and historic as well.

This past weekend we drove to Lambertville and parked there and took a walk over to the somewhat freer state of Pennsylvania. We found a wine bar called Nectar. The menu was great along with the service and atmosphere.

There are great choices to be had in Lambertville for drinking and dining, but New Hope is in a whole other level, literally and figuratively. Geography and elevation are different and the whole field is just miles apart from Lambertville.

Again, Lambertville is awesome, but if you get a chance take a walk across the river and check out this wine bar if nothing else.

Psssst.....Hey NJ sneak across the river and check this out

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

