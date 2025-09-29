Does this mean no more Bradley Cooper sightings in the New Hope/Lambertville area?

It may. Darn it.

Yolanda Hadid selling her New Hope estate

Several media outlets are reporting that former model and TV personality, Yolanda Hadid, is selling her 32-acre farm in Bucks County.

The horse farm in New Hope has a historic home on the property that Hadid redesigned and redecorated herself.

Look at this closet. Wow.

The sprawling farm has three guesthouses, and barns (one of which has been transformed into a gym and a huge entertainment space).

There's a renovated spring house, which is now a wine cellar, a huge resort-style pool, vegetable gardens, a professional equestrian facility, and more.

Click HERE or HERE to see the listing. It's gorgeous.

The estate was the calm her family craved when they needed to retreat from the spotlight. Hadid called it, "a slice of Heaven, a sanctuary and our safe haven.”

The asking price is $10,888,000

Hadid stumbled upon the area when she was invited to a retreat in Pennsylvania and fell in love back in 2017. Hadid bought the property for about $4 million and is now selling it for just over $10 million.

Hadid was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Hadid was best known as one of the stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2012 - 2016. After that, she had her own reality show called Making a Model, and has appeared on several other reality shows.

Famous models, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are her daughters

Hadid is the mother of famous models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Gigi is currently dating actor and Pennsylvania native, Bradley Cooper. The two have been spotted dining in Lambertville and other neighboring towns.

Gigi also has a child with Zayn Malik from the former band, One Direction. Bella has popped up in New Hope shops.

Cooper has an affection for the area as he was born in Abington and grew up in Jenkintown and Rydal.

