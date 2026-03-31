Hunterdon County just got a whole lot sweeter. Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its very first Hunterdon County location on Route 202 recently, and if you haven't been yet, it's worth the trip.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Hunterdon County, NJ shop in Raritan Township

The Bundt cake bakery is located in the Flemington Marketplace shopping center, where Target and Kohl's is in Raritan Township. It's next to Poke Café. Local officials were on hand of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

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Nothing Bundt Cakes come in different sizes and flavors

The Bundt cakes come in different sizes and flavors. There are seasonal flavors that rotate in the lineup throughout the year. There are full size cakes, mini "Bundtlets," and bite-sized "Bundtinis." All of the cakes are topped with the most delicious cream cheese icing. You can stack up the Bundtlets into a tower, have them wrapped in cellophane, and decorate it for a delicious gift.

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"It was a pleasure to have the Community and the Chamber down to our location to support us on the official Grand Opening of our Flemington location. Looking forward to spreading as much joy to the community that we can," said Steven Pavlounis, Director of Operations for Nothing Bundt Cakes GSR Group.

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There are two Nothing Bundt locations in Mercer County, NJ

A second Mercer County Nothing Bundt Cakes location opened recently in the bustling Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 in Hamilton Township. The first Mercer County location is in the Windsor Green shopping center on Route 1 in Princeton.

There are more than 800 Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in 40 states across America and Canada. Take a look at the website by clicking here.