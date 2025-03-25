Walgreens Closing Over 500 Stores: Here Are The NJ & PA Locations Shutting Down
Oh boy. This isn't good news.
USA Today is reporting Walgreens is set to close more stores.
Walgreens closing over 500 stores in 2025
Over 500 locations will be shuttered across the U.S. in 2025.
The reason for the massive amount of closures? Under-performance.
Three New Jersey locations will be closing
In New Jersey, three locations have been tapped to close permanently:
Asbury Park - 901 Main Street
Clinton - 37 Old Highway 22
Lincroft - 642 Newman Springs Road
One Pennsylvania location is shutting its doors
In Pennsylvania, one more location will be closing:
Elkins Park - 1 Yorktown Plaza
Last year, Walgreens said it would close over 1,200 stores
Back in October, Walgreens announced it would be closing 1,200 stores over the next three years.
At first, in June 2024, the company said they'd only be closing 300 underperforming stores.
The number shot up considerably since then.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago, so many retail chains have struggled to keep their heads above water with more and more people shopping online.
I feel for Walgreens customers, especially those who fill prescriptions at its pharmacies.
The closures mean having to find a new place to go, probably farther from home, and get established with a new pharmacist.
Here's a grim statistic: in 2025, there are going to be about 15,000 stores in America closing for good.
Forever 21 is shutting down all stores in America
Forever 21 stores are included in that number.
The clothing retailer just announced it's declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for the second time in six years.
All Forever 21 stores in the United States will be closing over the next few months.
