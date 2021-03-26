Pop Up Vaccine Sites Planned for Mercer County Teachers

Educators and support staff in Mercer County are closer to being safer in their classrooms, thanks to their union, as the push continues to bring students back to school, in person, full time, while the pandemic lingers on. Pop up vaccine sites will begin to vaccinate area teachers tomorrow (Saturday, March 27th), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The Mercer County Education Association has been working with the Governor's office, The Mercer County Association of School Administrators, Mayor of Hamilton, Jeff Martin, Hamilton's School Superintendent, Dr. Scott Rocco, the Chief of Police in Hamilton Township, James M. Stevens, and Walgreens Pharmacy to hold these pop up vaccine sites, just for teachers and support staff.

The first pop up vaccine site is tomorrow (Saturday, March 27th) at Crockett Middle School (on Kuser Road) in Hamilton Township. One thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out by Walgreens to those educators who made appointments, with their 2nd doses being given out three weeks later, on April 17th. Another one thousand Pfizer doses will be given at a pop up on Saturday, April 3rd, with 2nd doses being given on April 27th. .

MCEA union President, Grace Rarich, was quoted in the article as saying, “Our members miss seeing their students every day and look forward to a more normal school year. But, we know safety must be the priority. Vaccinating our county’s educators and support professionals will not only keep them safer, but will also benefit our students.”

