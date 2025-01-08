Major Retail Chains in PA Shutting Down More Stores in 2025
The retail world is changing fast, and it’s not all good news.
In 2025, several big-name stores are set to close locations across the U.S., because of ongoing changes in customer shopping habits and a changing industry.
Which Stores Are Closing in 2025?
Yahoo News is reporting which stores are closing and why.
Macy's
Macy’s had already announced plans to shut down 65 stores by the end of 2024.
But it doesn’t stop there.
By 2026, the major department store chain plans to close even more, around 150 stores.
The stores closing will be the ones that have not been performing well.
Walmart
Walmart is also pairing down stores.
In 2024, Walmart closed several stores, including two in California and one in Maryland.
Although, as part of its strategy, Walmart is set to open or repurpose over 150 new stores within the next five years.
They will be in areas where Walmart stores thrive.
Walgreens
Meanwhile, Walgreens is closing up to 1,200 locations by 2027.
Five hundred stores are expected to close in 2025 alone.
Starbucks
Starbucks is also planning to close several stores next year.
It plans to shift its business plan to better fit the current trends.
Dollar Tree and Office Depot
Other major retailers, like Dollar Tree and Office Depot, are scaling back as well.
Office Depot was affected by the sudden increase of remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's reducing its number of locations.
Party City
Party City, a store known for its party supplies, is closing its doors for good after 40 years early this year.
Some locations have already shut down.
Foot Locker
Foot Locker is also downsizing.
They’ll close over 400 low-performing stores in malls by 2026.
CVS
CVS, focused on expanding healthcare services, is shutting down locations in areas with overlapping stores or low foot traffic.
What Does This Mean for Consumers?
These closures are part of a bigger trend where retailers are adjusting to how everyone shops today.
While it’s hard to see once popular stores disappear, many are changing their approach to focus on more successful locations or new concepts to stay relevant.
If you're a fan of any of these retailers, it’s a good idea to check which locations in your area might be affected.
