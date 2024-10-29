Walmart Rolling Out New Type of Cart Never-Before-Seen in NJ or PA

You're about to see a big change at Walmarts in NJ and PA in the new year.

In an attempt to be more inclusive, new carts are coming to stores, according to KXAN

The new carts, called "Caroline's Carts," are being tested right now in 11 states.

The test states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

Walmart hopes to have the carts available across the entire country in early 2025.

These special carts are equipped with a bigger, more supportive seat for children and adults with disabilities, limited mobility, or any kind of injury. It can hold between 35 and 250 pounds.

This would have been great when my daughter temporarily couldn't walk because of a sports-related ankle injury.

Bravo Walmart for trying to make shopping easier for caretakers and parents.

About 8,000 of these carts will be spread out across America. Two will be available at each Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart's Executive Vice President of Store Operations, Cedric Clark said in a statement, "Providing these carts at Walmart means caregivers can feel more supported and know they have access to the right tools while shopping with us."

Walmart has also reintroduced sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day.

During these hours, the store dims the lights, turns off the radio, and adjusts TV screens to a still image, creating a calmer environment, especially for those who may be sensitive to noise or light.

READ MORE: NJ Restaurants You Loved But Don't Exist Anymore

I know many people hope that other big and small retail stores will follow Walmart's lead and make their stores easier to shop in by being more inclusive.

