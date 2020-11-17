Walmart Is Giving Out Free Thanksgiving Dinners

It has not been easy for many of us this year with the pandemic and people losing their jobs. It’s tough for sure. Keeping food on the table hasn’t been an easy task and it seems like some big stores are trying to help out families one way or another.

We learned that ibotta, the smartphone app that allows you to earn cashback on purchases with receipt submission, is teaming up with Walmart to make sure every family has Thanksgiving dinner on the table. It was stated on the ibotta website that families will be able to obtain these free Thanksgiving dinner items: Butterball Turkey Breast Roast, McCormick Gravy, Great Value Stuffing Mix, Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, Great Value Cranberry Sauce, Great Value Green Beans, French Crispy Friend Onions, and Coca Cola 2 liter bottle.

According to ibotta, you can get all that for free from Walmart after receiving 100% cashback. To be able to take advantage of this offer you must download the ibotta app and submit your items purchased.

It was also mentioned on the ibotta website that this deal is exclusive with Walmart and can be done through shopping in-store, order for pickup or delivery. November is the only month that you can take advantage of this free Thanksgiving dinner.

ibotta is trying to help as many people as possible and make sure they have Thanksgiving dinner on the table. It has been reported that they are also donating to Feeding America to help those that are in need.