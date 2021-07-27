Walmart Is Reviving the Tween Brand Justice At Its Own stores

Walmart has announced a new partnership with tween clothing brand Justice, bringing its line of trendy designs to Walmart.com and in 2,400 Walmart stores.

Justice closed its brick-and-mortar stores last year, but now with the brand's return inside thousands of the nation's top retailer locations, parents and kids can plan a back-to-school wardrobe.

According to a company release, the new Justice collection will include more than 140 items across tween fashion, jewelry and accessories, bedding and bath, backpacks, stationery, skateboards and even tech accessories.

Justice brand (Walmart)

Right now at Walmart.com/justicegirls, prices range from $8 to athleisure separates, $18 for oversized hoodies, and $20 to $40 for bedding and bath accessories.

New styles will be added seasonally, including shoes and pet accessories coming in September.

It's not clear how many and which Walmart stores in New Jersey will be selling the Justice brand collection.