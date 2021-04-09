Tween Shop Justice Making a Comeback Online

Popular clothing and accessories shop for girls and tweens, Justice, is making a comeback with an all new, online, shopping experience.

I got an email the other day announcing the exciting news that, "It's the beginning of something amazing. Coming soon...an all new shopping experience." In big letters it said the NEW ShopJustice.com. Hmmm...I can't wait to see what's going on. Hopefully, they'll be back in full force with some kind of rewards program, online coupons (because Justice fans know you never shop there unless you have coupons), the chance at free shipping, and the ability to return merchandise at a local store (how you can return Amazon stuff at Kohl's or Whole Foods). We'll see.

I'm on the Justice mailing list because I shopped there for many years with my daughter, until it closed last year due to lagging sales (the pandemic didn't help). I know I'm not the only mom who was kind of at a loss where to buy her clothes after that.

Customers have expressed their curiously on the Justice Facebook page asking why the page was still active when the clothing line wasn't...maybe it was because this comeback was in the works.

I loved their clothes (casual and dressy), swimsuits, pajamas....my daughter loved all the stuffed animals, jewelry, makeup, fuzzy pillows...all you Justice shoppers know what I'm talking about. I laugh remembering back to going into the dressing room, and all my daughter wanted to do was dance because there was cool music playing, and I just needed her to get the clothes tried on, to get what she needed. Lol.

Every birthday and Christmas list of hers had Justice stuff on it for years. I was sad to see it go, but, now am thrilled it's coming back.

I'll keep you posted.