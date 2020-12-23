Walmart Launching System For Customers To Return Items Right At Home!

Ahh the holiday season! I promise you when I say I really look forward to it, but lately I hate having to go inside of every store. 2020 has been the year that has taught us that online ordering is more important that we thought it would be. Walmart thinks so too!

When the pandemic struck, people did not think they would be stuck in their houses as long as there were. With that also came the fear of people even leaving to do any kind of shopping at all. I must admit, I was that house on the block that has a different package from Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Sue me. I was bored and really needed some of these things!

The one thing I did not like was the fact that these companies, minus Amazon, would charge me to send things. I mean I feel like that kind of defeats the purpose of online ordering. If I wanted to do any of it in the store I would have done that the first time.

Wei it looks like Walmart is switching that up. Walmart has announced that they are now working on a way that you will never have to leave your house for a return. According to delish, it's called Carrier Pickup by FedEx and here's how it works.

1. Create a return request on Walmart.com,

2. select your item you want to return

3. choose a pick-up date

4. print out the label,

5. stick it to the box

6. have it outside and ready to be returned on that date.

It’s that simple! If this does well, I think I may have to order from Walmart more often! I definitely believe this is a huge competition for Amazon. I guess we have to wait and see!