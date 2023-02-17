Want To Visit The Most Famous Movie Homes In History?

A new study was done to see what the most popular movie homes were across the globe. I just love this because I always felt we get just as attached to the TV or movie home as we do the characters. I mean tell me you don’t love that multi-colored afghan on The Conners’ sofa or the gold picture frame over the peephole in the apartment on Friends.

The houses and what's in them become a part of entertainment history and if you ever wanted to visit in person, this is where you can find them!

Home Alone

The number one home that everyone has to see even mentions home in the name! Of course, I’m talking about Home Alone. If you want to see the McCallister mini-mansion you will have to go to Illinois.

Google searches for the ‘home alone house’ average about 70,000 searches per month worldwide. Wow! The house is located at 671 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois. You can't go inside but many fans of the film often visit the outside for photos, especially at Christmas time. I'm sure the owners just love that.

Twilight

Searches for ‘twilight house’ were about 8,500 per month and searches for ‘Cullen house twilight’ receive 3,800 per month so I'm gonna give that a solid 12K.

The Cullen family house is located at 3333 NW Quimby St, Portland, Oregon. Officially named “Hoke House”, Nike footwear director John Hoke featured it in the movie.

Hocus Pocus

1993’s Hocus Pocus has the third most popular movie home. Searches for ‘hocus pocus house’ got about 12,000 searches per month as well. More I'm sure during Halloween.

One of the most iconic homes in the movie is Allison’s house, also known as “Ropes Mansion” (318 Essex Street, Salem), which is a decorated museum for both Salem locals and movie fans. I want to go!

Father of the Bride

Now ya got me. I have to visit this one! Located at 843 S. El Molino Avenue, California is the fourth most popular movie home but it is way up on my list. The home in 1991’s Father of the Bride, which stars and adorable Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams (best relationship ever), is fictionally located on 24 Maple Drive in the upmarket area of San Marino in California, where the Huttinger family resides. Who wants to play a game of basketball in the backyard court with Dad? Searches for ‘father of the bride house’ average 5,600 searches per month worldwide; back in 2016, the house was sold for $1.9 million which is a bargain because of all the good vibes.

Edward Scissorhands

Edward Scissorhands has the fifth most Googled house as the Boggs family captivated us in 1990. This was when I had a crush on Johnny Depp before we knew what we know now. Tim Burton's created genius and that role was perfectly cast.

The home is located at 1774 Tinsmith Circle, Lutz, Florida, where the owners decided to sell the property and pay homage to the movie by transforming it into a movie tribute which is super cool. Searches for ‘Edward Scissorhands house’ average 5,300 per month worldwide, and yes, they welcome visitors.

LA Homes shared their research, here is the broken-down list! Who wants to take a movie destination road trip?

The Most Popular Movie Homes

Ranking Movie The average number of searches worldwide per month 1 Home Alone 70,000 2 Twilight 12,200 3 Hocus Pocus 12,000 4 Father of the Bride 5,600 5 Edward Scissorhands 5,300 6 The Notebook 4,400 7 The Goonies 3,300 8 Nights In Rodanthe 2,800 9 The Holiday 2,600 10 Scarface 2,500

