It’s a Hocus Pocus 2 Weekend – Win a Disney+ Subscription on 94.5 PST

This weekend, our queens are back… Winnie, Mary and Sarah.

Yes, the Sanderston sisters are back in Salem, and we can’t wait to see what they’re up to. But, in this economy, having to pay for Disney+ just to see them? Ugh!

So we got you. You could win a month’s subscription to Disney+ just in time for the ultimate spooky season.

Enter to win below, but hurry. This is the ONLY weekend to win on the PST app.

Thanks to our sponsor: Dogs & Cats Rule. All-natural pet foods and supplies. Seven neighborhood locations and online at DogsandCatsRule.pet. Shop Local. Shop Small. Shop Family.

94.5 PST's Standard Contest rules apply. The contest runs through Monday, October 3 at 5:59 pm. The prize will be awarded as a $10 visa gift card.



