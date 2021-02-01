A new Wayne’s World reunion? Ex-squeeze me? Baking powder?

Yes, Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) have reunited for the first time in many years. Sadly, it’s not for a Wayne’s World 3. Instead, they got back together to hype their big return to television — but not on Saturday Night Live either. Instead, Wayne and Garth are doing a Super Bowl ad. This teaser is apparently the setup for a full ad that will air on Sunday for Uber Eats.

Did you think we’d not post the teaser? As if! Watch it below:

The last time Myers and Carvey appeared together as Wayne and Garth was six years ago, on the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special. The funniest scene in the original Wayne’s World from 1992 is the one where Wayne and Garth, having sold their cable access show to a big network, are defiant when their new boss — played by Rob Lowe — demands they add a slew of product placement to the show. While refusing time and again, they ironically peddle all kinds of products direct to the movie camera. “Contract or no, I will not bow to any sponsor!” Wayne says as he holds up a Pizza Hut box to the camera.

I’m not really sure why I brought that up, but remember to watch Wayne and Garth in the Uber Eats commercial during Super Bowl LV, where the Kansas City Chiefs square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It air this Sunday night on CBS.