What Cities Are People Moving To? (Hint: It’s Not Trenton)

WalletHub just published "2020's Fastest-Growing Cities in America" and Trenton, NJ is near the bottom of the list.

When it comes to Small Cities with the Highest Growth, WalletHub ranked Trenton at #188 out of 193.

WalletHub says it looked at "17 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years" to come up with its rankings. Those measures included things like population growth, jobs growth, the increase in the number of businesses, and unemployment rate decrease.

When looking at Lowest Poverty Rate Growth, WalletHub ranked Trenton last among all 515 cities in the study. (Trenton was tied for last with Yuma, AZ.)

Google Maps

Trenton was also at the bottom when it comes to Lowest Income Growth. In that category, WalletHub ranked New Jersey's capital city at #514 out of 515.

So where are people moving to? WalletHub says 13 of the 15 cities with the largest population gains are in the South and West.

Here are the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Cities in America according to WalletHub:

Fort Myers, FL Bend, OR Meridian, ID Milpitas, CA Enterprise, NV Frisco, TX Town 'n' Country, FL Round Rock, TX Mount Pleasant, SC Nampa, ID

In the Large City category, WalletHub ranked Henderson, NV (near Las Vegas) at #1. Of the 66 cities ranked in that category, Philadelphia ranked #45 and New York City ranked #59.

zimmytws

And if you're out of work and looking for a new job, WalletHub says the following cities are tops when it comes to Highest Job Growth:

Frisco, TX

Sugar Land, TX

Meridian, ID

McKinney, TX

Murfreesboro, TN

Bend, OR

To check out WalletHub's complete list of 2020's Fastest-Growing Cities in America, click here.