What I Miss About Pre-Pandemic Life

As I was sitting on my patio yesterday with my husband, we started thinking about what a crazy world we are living in right now. We have never seen a pandemic in our lifetime and it's terrifying. I live in fear constantly and miss doing the things we use to do. My husband eases my mind a little and tells me there will hopefully be an end soon, but when? I am not mad at our political leaders for making decisions to close places to keep us all safe, I am mad at coronavirus for existing and ruining things for all of us. I do want to start venturing out more and doing more things. Hopefully with time, it'll get better. Here are the things we feel we miss the most about pre-pandemic life.

Not wearing a mask

dry hands from hand sanitizer

Movie theaters

concerts

restaurants

Church