What’s Going on Between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus?

A-Rod's revenge? According to a new report, Alex Rodriguez has been spending time with Lindsay Shookus, who happens to be none other than Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend.

The athlete, along with his business partner Marc Lore, was spotted by Page Six at a birthday party for the Saturday Night Live writer in the Hamptons. In a video taken at the event, A-Rod can be seen seated right next to the birthday girl as magician Josh Beckerman performs for the attendees.

Shookus dated Affleck off-and-on from 2017 to 2019. Coincidentally, 2017 was also when Rodriguez began his four-year relationship with now-ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, who recently rekindled things with Affleck in the wake of her and Rodriguez's breakup.

While this all may appear to be quite the twisted Hollywood web of romance, a spokesperson for Rodriguez issued an official statement denying anything is actually going on between him and Shookus.

The pair "have been friends for 15 years. There is nothing there at all," the rep told People.

The latest gossip also comes on the heels of Rodriguez renting a massive Bridgehampton mansion for the summer... just down the road from J.Lo's home in Watermill.

For their part, Bennifer 2.0 have seemingly reignited their romance after first dating from mid-2002 to early 2004. In the intervening years, Affleck married and had kids with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez started her own family with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (In between respectively dating Shookus and Rodriguez, that is.)