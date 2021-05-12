Alex Rodriguez finally reacted to the news that Bennifer has rekindled their romance. Well, sorta.

On Tuesday (May 11), paparazzi in Miami asked A-Rod what he thought about his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, going on vacation with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.

His succinct yet oh-so-loud response to reporters and Page Six's question regarding Lopez's new romance? "Go Yankees!"

Earlier this year, Affleck was photographed numerous times leaving and arriving at Lopez's Los Angeles home following Lopez and Rodriguez's breakup. Lopez and Affleck broke off their two-year engagement in 2004 but have remained friends over the years.

According to an E! News report, Rodriguez is saddened by his ex's rekindled romance. He reportedly even told her that he is upset that she moved on just a month after their breakup. (The pair were together between 2017 and early 2021.)

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source told the outlet "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him." "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done," the insider added.

Meanwhile, according to a separate source, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner “isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else." At the end of the day, she wants whatever is best for him.

"What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad," a source told ET. "They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."

