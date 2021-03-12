Breaking: J.Lo & A-Rod Break Up & Call off Engagement, Reports Say

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, according to an exclusive report from PageSix.com.

The couple was first linked together back in 2017.

They got engaged in 2019. The wedding, however, had been postponed at least twice. They blamed the postponements on COVID-19.

The site says that Rodriguez is now in Miami as he prepares for the baseball season. J.Lo, meanwhile, is filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

As of 4 pm Friday, neither of the stars publicly commented on the news. Alex posted a selfie on a yacht in Miami earlier on the day, which he captioned: “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie… what are your plans for the weekend?”

They were last seen together in the Dominican Republic in late February, but multiple tabloid sites say

This is a developing story. We'll have more details soon.

