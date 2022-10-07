Where to find the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season in NJ

Wasn’t it just summertime? Yet here we are looking ahead to the holiday season and as always, the one thing parents are thinking about is how to get their hands on the hottest toys for their kids.

Luckily, retailers like Amazon, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and publication The Toy Insider have already released their top toys of the year.

These are the hottest toys your kids have their eyes on this holiday season:

Amazon

Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Playtime Puppy $144.96

All of these toys are can be found on the Amazon site and are offered with Prime shipping. You can see the rest of the list HERE.

If you don’t already know, Macy’s teamed up with Toys “R” Us and has released their list:

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset $79.99 (Limited Time Price)

View the rest of Macy’s list HERE.

Love shopping in person? You can find the Macy’s Toys “R” Us locations in NJ HERE.

Target

View the rest of Target’s list HERE.

And you can view all of the Target locations in NJ HERE.

‎Walmart

View the rest of Walmart’s list HERE.

And you can view the Walmart locations in NJ HERE.

The Toy Insider is an editorial site that basically gets free samples of toys to review so we don’t have to waste our money.

This is the 17th year that the website has put together its holiday gift guide.

Here are the top toys on their Hot 20 list:

Infants & Toddlers (0-2 years)

Preschool (3-4 years)

Grade School (5-7 years)

Middle School and Teens (8+)

The majority of these toys can be found on Amazon, at Target, and at Walmart.

See the full list HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

