Summer In New Jersey – Who’s Ready To Go Christmas Shopping?

This past weekend marked the halfway point to Christmas, and even though it was a beautiful Jersey Shore summer weekend, we thought we'd throw two words out today that you haven't heard in a while. Christmas shopping.

It's not easy to think about Christmas shopping when there's sand on the floor of your car and everything you own smells like sunscreen, but it looks like the countdown is on.

We have a lot of work to do here in New Jersey if we want to match the spending we did last year. We dug deep into our pockets for Christmas 2021.

As a matter of fact, according to the website Chamber of Commerce, New Jersey was among the states that spent the most on gifts last year.

In their study, New Jersey ranked 5th for overall spending last Christmas with over $2000 shelled out. We're just a bunch of Santas here in the Garden State.

Maryland spent over $2700 last year, so we weren't too far off the pace. The question is what will we do this year?

It's hard to say because even if New Jersey residents are forced to tighten the belt a little bit this year because of the economy, prices of everything seem to be through the roof, so we may try to spend less but wind up just getting less and spending more.

Let's not even talk about how much it's going to cost just to get to the store if you want to do in-person shopping. It sounds like it's going to be an expensive autumn.

So maybe starting this early and spreading it out this year is the best way to go. We hope prices go down and it works out for all of us.

As we ring in July here at the Jersey Shore, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas.

