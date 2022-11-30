These 2 NJ Towns Were Just Ranked Among The 25 BEST Christmas Towns in The U.S.

It's the most wonderful time of the year in New Jersey!

There are so many places to experience Holiday magic in the Garden State, whether you enjoy walking through Christmas villages, ice skating, caroling, shopping at Christmas shops, touring neighborhoods glittering with holiday lights, attending tree-lighting ceremonies, and so much more. You'll find all of it in New Jersey.

But two New jersey towns just ranked among Travel and Leisure's list of the "25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA!" Can you take guess which two? Here's a hint: They're both Jersey Shore towns!

#21 Cape May NJ

Travel and Leisure takes note of popular holiday attractions in Cape May, such as the elaborately-decorated Washington Street Mall, The Original Fudge Kitchen, and Congress Hall, where you and the family can enjoy holiday festivities on the Grand Lawn!

#23 Atlantic City

Yep - Atlantic City is a Christmas destination! When you mix dazzling casino getaways with the holidays, you're in for a good time: "Festivities this year include the Tree Lighting and Holiday Musical Light Show at The Quarter at Tropicana. Plus, don't miss the Atlantic City Bazaar at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University," says Travel and Leisure.

And don't miss the A.C. Tinseltown Holiday Experience - a citywide holiday event!

I was just in Atlantic City over Thanksgiving break and it was positively bursting with beautiful holiday decorations and holly jolly atmosphere at the Borgata. I'll have to make it a point to go back to A.C. and experience the city more in all of its holiday splendor!

Where's your favorite New Jersey holiday destination? Let us know in the comments!

