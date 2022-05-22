By now you've probably heard the news that set off the crew from the "Jersey Shore." But if you haven't, then perhaps you're one of the lucky ones. Either way, Snooki and company aren't very happy right now.

MTV has announced a reboot of its famous show is in the works, 13 years after its premiere. The show, titled "Jersey Shore 2.0," will be shot in a yet-to-be-determined location along with a completely new cast.

Being it's been over a decade since the original show's run, you'd think the cast would be behind this. But instead, they're whining like little children. Essentially, they don't seem to like the idea that a new cast will now star in a show being featured at the Jersey Shore.

But, here's something they might not realize. They can claim that they helped build the success of what "Jersey Shore" became, but they can't ever claim they were the first Jersey Shore show.

That's right. Not everyone might remember this, but it was back in 2005 that New Jersey had a show that took place at the Jersey Shore. But, unlike its better-known counterpart that's about to have a reboot, this particular show wasn't called "Jersey Shore."

In fact, this show wasn't even shot in Seaside Heights. The town of choice was just a little further north along Route 35, and at the time, locals were absolutely thrilled to have a show about the Jersey Shore happen in their hometown.

"Point Pleasant" premiered in January 2005, and it was very different from the Jersey Shore show we all grew to know. And if you don't remember "Point Pleasant" then you're not alone.

Although the show had much fanfare when it premiered, many quickly lost interest in the show which ultimately led to its cancelation just two months later.

And it was a very different kind of show from its Seaside Heights counterpart. Rather than loud and obnoxious, it was more like a soap. That possibly might've been the reason why it got canceled so quickly. In fact, it got canceled before all episodes from season one would make it to the airwaves.

The show is about a girl who washed up in Point Pleasant after a storm. Once resuscitated, it starts to become apparent that something is very different about her. A far cry from the fist pumps that were brought to the area just four years later.

The pilot episode sets the tone for the entire show. However, locals did have one major gripe. The show itself wasn't shot in Point Pleasant.

In fact, nothing about the area featured in the show resembled what it actually looks like. Nevertheless, it was still nice to have a show that was based on the Jersey Shore.

For a brief period, Point Pleasant, NJ, was put on the map for a completely new reason. It's so unfortunate that the show couldn't grab the interest of enough people to keep it going for long.

It's hard to believe it was back in 2005 when an early attempt at a show featuring the Jersey Shore was produced. It would only be four years later in 2009 that Snooki, The Situation, and the rest of the "Jersey Shore" crew would make their grand entrance to New Jersey.

So to the "Jersey Shore" cast that's whining about a new crew taking over, remember this. You are not the first, and you don't own the rights for any show shot at the Jersey Shore in the future.

It's already been announced that the new show won't be shot in Seaside Heights, so you'll always have that. But quit complaining, because before you came along, we had the crew from 'Point Pleasant' and they didn't whine when you appeared on the scene.

If you'd like to relive the Jersey Shore show before "Jersey Shore," check out the pilot episode of "Point Pleasant" below. And trust me, as soon as you see the opening, you'll instantly know that it was filmed on a studio set.

And also, the crew from "Point Pleasant" didn't help keep these stereotypes that we're known for alive. Yes, not all of them are specifically tied to the "Jersey Shore" cast, but you'll get a good sense of which ones are.

