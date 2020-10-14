How did Kelly Clarkson get her hands on the iCarly audience remote at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards?

The Voice coach hosted the 2020 BBMAs on Wednesday (October 14), live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event marked the third year she has hosted the show, but things looked completely different due to the COVID-19 pandemic—and lack of live audience.

But instead of having her jokes and monologues met with dead silence, after telling viewers that she and producers argued over whether or not to use pre-recorded crowd sound effects, Clarkson briefly and hilariously opted to use a remote control that played a variety of audience noises and responses—similar to the one featured on the iconic Nickelodeon show.

Naturally, iCarly fans noticed and immediately began asking how she snagged Sam Puckett's (played by Jennette McCurdy) remote.

"Not Kelly Clarkson using Sam from iCarly's audience remote, she's about to do some random dancing at this point," one fan tweeted.

See more reactions, below.