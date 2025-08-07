Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager, who was also the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson has died at the age of 48. The news broke Thursday afternoon and was first reported by PEOPLE Magazine.

Blackstock, who was also the former stepson of Reba McEntire, died following a multi-year battle with cancer, reports say.

Brandon Blackstock Dies at 48

His family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to the publication earlier this afternoon.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About Her Weight Loss

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," they said.

Kelly Clarkson Cancels Vegas Residency Shows As Ex-Husband Battles Cancer

The news comes less than a day after Kelly Clarkson revealed he had been ill. On Wednesday evening (August 6), Clarkson postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency saying she needed to spend time with her children.

Get our free mobile app

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," Clarkson said on Wednesday evening. At the time, the extent of Brandon's illness was not immediately clear.

It's also been reported that Brandon's illness was the explanation behind Kelly's sudden absence from her daytime talk show earlier this year. Page Six says Kelly had been helping to care for Brandon.

The pair wed 2013 and they split in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. During the time together, he worked as her manager as well Blake Shelton's manager. Brandon's father, Narvel, married to country superstar Reba McEntire until 2015.

Blackstock had not previously publicly spoken about his cancer diagnosis, keeping it a secret from the public for much his battle.