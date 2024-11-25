The holiday season is here, and for one New Jersey choir, it's going to be even more festive.

The students from the Scarlet Sound A Cappella group at Neptune High School got a huge surprise from celebrity, Kelly Clarkson, according to NJ.com

Clarkson, who's once again hosting the official Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City, personally invited them to perform at annual event.

The big announcement came during a special segment on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly shared a clip of the choir’s audition, where they sang "Deck the Halls" while wearing fun holiday sweaters.

After playing the audition tape, Kelly revealed the exciting news live on air.

Watch the moment below. The students were freaking out.

Kelly, along with her musical director Jason Halbert, had narrowed down 72 choirs to only three finalists for NBC and Telemundo’s Star Choir competition.

After hearing Scarlet Sound’s performance of "Joy to the World," they picked them as the winners.

I'm sure It was an unforgettable moment for the choir students and their choir director, Erin Radvanski, “Ms. Rad” for short, because she's radical, according to her students.

Winning this contest means Scarlet Sound will join Kelly Clarkson at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on December 4.

They’ll perform “Deck the Halls” live and also receive a $5,000 donation from NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47, which will help fund their choir program.

Balsam Hill, the company that decorates for the Rockefeller Center tree lighting event, also gave the NJ choir $5,000 to further enhance the program.

Principal Thomas Decker of Neptune High School expressed his pride in the choir’s accomplishments, calling it a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students. He also praised Ms. Radvanski for leading the group to such a high level of success.

Make sure you watch for them during the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree on NBC December 4.

Congratulations Scarlet Sound!

