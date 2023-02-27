Why Can’t an Ocean County, NJ Town Ever Make the Best of List?

We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree.

We have fabulous towns in Ocean County. From tiny to larger, our towns represent community and home.

Money.com put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to name a few, Ship Bottom, Toms River, Pt. Pleasant Beach, Seaside Park, Brick, I could go on and on.

When we can see a beautiful sunrise over the gorgeous beach and a breathtaking sunset over one of our fabulous bays, we know we live in beautiful Ocean County. It's funny, when family visits, where do they want to go...to the beach. One of our gorgeous beaches here in Ocean County. They're absolutely the best in the country.

BOO...NO OCEAN COUNTY TOWNS, What? The two towns that made the list are Bridgewater at #31 and Mount Laurel at #16, WOW. - This is all of the towns throughout the country, way to go Mount Laurel.

Here are the Top 5 Best Towns in the US, according to money.com.:

#1 - Evans, Georgia

#2 - Parker, Colorado

#3 - Meridian, Idaho

#4 - Rockwall, Texas

#5 - Columbia, Maryland

Money.com considered towns with populations of 25,000 or more. They removed the places that had more than double the national crime risk and a median income level lower than 85% of its state's median. The economy, the housing market, cost of living, diversity, public education health and safety, and weather and lifestyle were all considered in building the list, according to nj.com.

A recent article from realestate.usnews.com, is all about the best towns to live in, especially at the end of 2022, New Jersey towns were not on that list at all, boo.

