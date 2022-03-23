Quinta Brunson Is The Hero Philadelphia’s Schools Need

Quinta Brunson is THE hero that the Philadelphia School District needs right now.

Yeah, I'm talking about the star and co-creator of the hit ABC show, 'Abbott Elementary.' I know it's weird to call a Hollywood star a Philadelphia hero, but hear me out on this.

Quinta is elevating the voices of so many students and teachers throughout our city highlighting the importance of school funding and education in Philly and beyond, which has been lacking for so long.

Abbott Elementary Is a Hit Show That Takes Place in Philadelphia

Have you been watching 'Abbott Elementary'? It premiered in December, and it has already become one of the most popular TV shows currently on the airwaves. It's a mockumentary sitcom that Quinta created.

The show follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers who work for a very tone-deaf principal in a severely underfunded Philadelphia elementary school. Quinta shines on screen as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher, is filled with optimism in trying times. She refuses to take no for an answer.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, and I am watching it every week. It airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on 6 ABC.

Philadelphia Shines on 'Abbott Elementary'

The hit show is FILLED with Philadelphia humor. The cast has made jokes about Crown Royal Chicken and even gushed over 6ABC's Jim Gardner. I LOVED this scene:



Quinta Brunson is the daughter of a Philadelphia school teacher. So the 32-year-old Philadelphia native is elevating the conversation about the importance of fully funding education not just here in Philly, but across the country.

'Abbott Elementary' Is Giving Back to Philly

And the show is putting its money where its mouths its The show's production team and ABC recently agreed to re-allocate some of their marketing dollars to give back to schools nationwide, NPR reported.

"We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers," Brunson told NPR. "It's about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people."

Just a few weeks ago, Brunson joined ABC's 'Good Morning America' to hand over a $40,000 check to the Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in Kingsessing. The moment of the big surprise revelation blew my mind, but it also reminded me how good Quinta's work has been.

Luckily, if the show keeps stacking up impressive ratings, I think the good work in Philly may have only just begun.

Summer 2022: Every Awesome Concert Coming to Camden Waterfront Spring and summer are on the horizon, and South Jersey is going to rock with major headliners hitting Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden. Check out the shows!