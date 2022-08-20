Why NJ is not the summer destination for most Americans (Opinion)

Apparently, in the ranking of activities, safety, and cost, New Jersey ranks, well, near the bottom.

Surprisingly, New York ranks #1 on the latest study posted by WalletHub.

Emiliano Bar via Unsplash Emiliano Bar via Unsplash loading...

Given the fact that crime in the city tends to be way higher than crime in suburban or rural areas like Niagara Falls, I think the stats in NY are somewhat skewed

New Jersey is at the bottom, in my opinion, partly because our government has done nothing to correct the stereotypes that continue to dominate the conversation outside the state.

We hear things like, people are rude, the cities are dangerous, everything is so expensive and the ocean is gross.

For all the money that has been spent on slogans and tourism promotion, what we really need are leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Kristi Noem who actively talk about people moving and touring their states.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Although, this list doesn't hold a ton of credibility with me, as the top 10 states include Minnesota and Ohio. I just don't recall a lotta people saying, "Hey, we're headed to Minnesota for our summer road trip." And other than the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, why would you go to Ohio?

"The Beatles: Get Back To Let It Be" Exhibition Preview Getty Images loading...

Either way, New Jersey has great beaches from Wildwood to Monmouth Beach and plenty of summertime activity from Cape May to Jenkinson's.

Not to mention the food. From cheesesteaks to pizza to high-end meals in great restaurants to celebrate special occasions, NJ has it all.

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas Getty Images loading...

Hopefully, over the next few years, we'll elect leaders who value and love our state. Let's bring in the out-of-state tourist money and change the negative Jersey narrative.

If you need some suggestions on where to visit in New Jersey, take a look here:

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.