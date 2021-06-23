New Jersey One Of The Worst States For Road Trips

A quick road trip down the shore is always a great idea but besides that, the road trip life in the Garden State is not the greatest. Wallet Hub has confirmed it by naming New Jersey the 10th worst state for road trips.

It was stated on Wallet Hub that the survey to find '2021’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips' was based on finding "the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations.” As you can tell, New Jersey was not considered the most fun state.

There were a few categories that helped rank each state and those categories include Cost, Safety, and Activities.

Here is where New Jersey landed on the list of 2021’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips:

New Jersey Overall: 41st Spot. Not a good road trip state.

New Jersey Road Trip Cost: 46th Spot. Oh, wow! If you go on a road you'll spend a pretty penny.

New Jersey Road Trip Safety: 13th Spot. We all know the Garden State is a safe state so we are not surprised with that ranking.

New Jersey Road Trip Activities: 31st Spot. You know, it is kind of shocking that New Jersey is not in the last place since everyone complains that there is nothing to do.

Also, if you are on a road trip in the Garden State and your car breaks down just know that it will be expensive as well. New Jersey is the state with the 3rd highest average cost of car repair, according to Wallet Hub.