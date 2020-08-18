WICK IT Candles Is Permanently Closing Its Doors

I am over this pandemic and how it has been hurting so many local, small businesses. Yet another business is shutting down during this COVID-19 pandemic. This time around it is WICK IT candles.

The candle making business has made it official by posting on Facebook that by August 30 the Windsor, New Jersey location will be permanently closing its doors. WICK IT Candles mentioned in their Facebook post that after 3 years of business and "bringing the fun of candle making to our community" it is time to shut down for good. They also shared that they are extremely thankful for their customers that have been supporting them during these tough times.

According to the Facebook post created by WICK IT candles, they are trying to get rid of everything before August 30th. We learned from the Facebook post that they are having a blowout sale. Every single item in the store is 75% off and it all must go.

WICK IT Candles also stated that the Candle Making Experiences are still an option and will continue to be part of the business until the official closing date. However, if you want to be part of the Candle Making Experiences you must schedule and reserve a spot in advance.

According to the WICK IT Candles website, the store closing sales will begin this Thursday, August 20, and will go on for 2 weekends only. Those weekends include August 20 - 23 and August 27 - 30. Both weekends will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.

The WICK IT candles location is the one located next to the David Bradley Chocolate at 92 N Main St, Windsor, NJ 08561.