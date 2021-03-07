Will Olivia Rodrigo Write a Song in Response to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Skin’?

Does Olivia Rodrigo plan on writing a song in response to Sabrina Carpenter's song "Skin"?

Fans have been wondering if the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star will create a song in response to "Skin," a track that fans speculate is about Rodrigo and her hit song "drivers license," which in turn possibly references Carpenter as the woman Rodrigo's ex left her for.

"I actually don’t know her at all," Rodrigo revealed to Radio.com when asked about Carpenter. "I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know."

Although she doesn't plan on writing a song about her fellow Disney Channel actor-turned-pop star, she does believe artists can be inspired by anything or anyone: "I think artists should be able to write about whatever they wanna write about."

Carpenter recently denied fan rumors that her song "Skin" was released in response to Rodrigo.

"'Skin' — I can't stress this enough — is not about one person," Carpenter told Zach Sang. "I've had so many different experiences in the last year in my personal life and in my career where there was a lot happening and I couldn't do anything about it and I couldn't say anything 'cause it seemed like either way people were mad at me."

Because of the dating and breakup rumors surrounding Carpenter, Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, Bassett and Carpenter's previously announced duet will not be released on his upcoming EP. Bassett revealed that he doesn't want speculation to overshadow his record. So for now, their collaboration, "We Both Know," will not be released at this time.