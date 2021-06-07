Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter Have Dual Citizenship?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday (June 4).

Of course, with the royal couple's bundle of joy being born in California, baby Lili's arrival begs the question of whether she'll have dual citizenship in both the U.S. and the U.K. And is there any special qualification considering her father's royal lineage, even if he's given up his claim to the throne? Here's how it works:

Because Markle is a U.S. citizen and Prince Harry is from the U.K., baby Lilibet will automatically be a dual citizen of both countries.

According to a statement on the British government's official website, "British citizenship is normally automatically passed down one generation to children born outside the U.K." So, regardless of where she was born, the couple's new daughter inherits the citizenship of her father's home country. However, by that guideline, if Lili eventually has children of her own outside of the U.K., they would have to apply for citizenship themselves.

Way back in 2017, Markle was apparently set to apply for British citizenship herself — per the Palace — after marrying Prince Harry. But given how radically the couple's lives have changed since then, it's unknown whether the Duchess is still planning to go through the rather arduous process.

For now, it seems, Harry and Meghan are more than happy to build their family in California, far away from the rigid pomp, palace intrigue and pressures of life in the weighty shadow of the Crown.