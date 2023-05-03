Will This NJ Diner Be Featured In The Joker Movie Sequel?

Will this New Jersey diner be making its way onto the big screen? For months now, we’ve been seeing reports that the Joker 2 cast has been spotted filming in different parts of New York and New Jersey.

A TikTok surfaced of what seems to be the cast and crew filming parts of the movie now at this diner up in North Jersey. Can you guess which one it is?

Supposedly, people driving by the Arlington Diner in North Arlington, New Jersey saw a ton of cameras, trucks, and more filming scenes for the brand-new movie recently. I think that this is so cool to see New Jersey landmarks popping up on the big screen!

'When I saw this TikTok and thought about how many scenes had to have been filmed in New Jersey, it’s safe to ask the obvious question.

Is New Jersey turning into THE Gotham City? It seems as though the writers and directors think our state has a ton of amazing locations to film in, so it’s safe to say yes! The Joker 2 is set to hit theaters on October 4th, 2024 so filming should be wrapping up within the next few months.

Joker: Folie a Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, says Wikipedia. The movie takes place within the DC universe and focuses on one of the most popular villains in all comic book history.

Will this be the last time we’ll spot production crews and cast members filming in New Jersey? We hope not!

