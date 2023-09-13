Win Olivia Rodrigo Tickets in Philly – Spill Your Guts on the 94.5 PST App!

This is it! Next summer's hottest show was just announced, and we've ALREADY got your tickets.

94.5 PST welcomes Olivia Rodrigo and "The Guts World Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Friday, July 19, 2024.

We know it's going to be "BRUTAL OUT HERE" to get tickets to the show. So we thought it would be "GOOD 4 U" if we hooked up with a pair of tickets right now. That's "NOT A BAD IDEA, RIGHT?"

To win, just send us a voice message spilling YOUR GUTS about why 94.5 PST is your number one station.

Just tap the "GUTS" button on the home screen of our app and start recording!

Bring lots of energy and have fun cause the best one gets the tickets.

Then be listening next Friday (September 22) in the 5 pm hour 'cause Austyn will the winner LIVE on the radio.

For ticketing and more info, visit OliviaRodrigo.com.

But open the 94.5 PST app right now for your chance to win. Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!