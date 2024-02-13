Want $20 Olivia Rodrigo Tickets in Philly? Here’s How You Can Snag Them

Olivia Rodrigo has quite a surprise in store for her fans in Philly (and nationwide). The pop superstar is gearing up to hit the road on the GUTS World Tour in 2024, and she is offering fans a chance at tickets to her sold-out concert in Philadelphia for just $20.

How Can I Get $20 Olivia Rodrigo Tickets in Philadelphia, PA?

O-Rod fans can try to grab tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo and the GUTS Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, July 19, 2024. The show is COMPLETELY sold out as of now.

But Olivia is offering fans in Philly the chance to grab some tickets for just $20.

You need to register RIGHT NOW on Ticketmaster.com if you want to take advantage of this offer. Olivia announced it on Monday (February 12) and it is only valid through 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday (February 13).

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Getty Images for MRC loading...

We have to warn you that it sounds like only a VERY limited number of tickets will be offered via this sale. Fans who gain access will be selected at random via Ticketmaster.com.

They say they'll notify fans if they've been given access to this purchase opportunity on Friday, February 16.

Ticketmaster.com Email to registered Olivia Rodrigo fans Ticketmaster.com Email loading...

Tickets, however, are not assigned until the day of the show.

In Pennsylvania, they must be claimed at the box office. Seats could be ANYWHERE in the arena (including seats in the upper level or limited view seating to the lower level and even some floor seats may be offered).

Olivia Rodrigo performing onstage Mat Hayward, Getty Images loading...

This is something that Olivia is offering for all dates on the upcoming GUTS Tour, by the way.

So if you were hoping to see her elsewhere (including New York City) today is the day to register.