You Can Score $20 Tickets to See Olivia Rodrigo in New York City For a VERY Limited Time!

This is a HOT ticket. As you probably know, all four nights at Madison Square Garden are TOTALLY sold out, but there's a new opportunity for fans to score $20 tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo has made a limited number of Silver Star tickets available for all dates on the upcoming GUTS Tour.

Wanna snag some of these (very cheap) last-minute tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo at Madison Square Garden?

Fans must pre-register for this opportunity on the Ticketmaster.com website. Silver Star tickets are sold in pairs (limit one pair per fan).

You need to register right now on the Ticketmaster website for this opportunity. It's running now through tomorrow (Tuesday, February 13th at 3 pm ET). Click here to register.

We read the fine print on the website it looks like fans will be informed they have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Friday, February 16.

If you're selected, you'll be notified by Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets (likely via email or text message).

The exact location of tickets is made known only on the day of the show. The seat locations will vary across the venue (they could be upper level, lower level, limited view, or even on the floor), they say.

In New York City, fans will receive tickets on their mobile devices.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour Hits Madison Square Garden This April

The highly-anticipated GUTS World Tour kicks off in less than two weeks in Palm Desert, CA on Friday, February 23. The tour zig-zags parts of the United States this Spring for sold-out shows nationwide.

Olivia Rodrigo will perform at New York City's Madison Square Garden for four sold-out shows on April 5, April 6, April 8, and April 9. That's unheard of for a relatively new star.

The tour then heads to Europe before returning to the United States in July with stops in Philadelphia, and more.

If you can snag these tickets, consider yourself very lucky! This is surely one of 2024's BIGGEST shows.