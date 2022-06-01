Win Tickets to Summer 2022’s Hottest Shows – The Big App Ticket Giveaway

It's 94.5 PST's Big App Ticket Giveaway. Every day in the month of June we'll have tickets to the hottest shows... TWICE a day.

We're talking about seeing Harry Styles' SOLD OUT shows at Madison Square Garden, Justin Bieber's SOLD OUT show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly in just over two weeks, Lizzo at the Met Philly & SO. MANY. MORE.

We'll have a pair of tickets from 7 am-12 noon, and then another pair from 12 noon until 5 pm. That's two winners EVERY weekday ONLY on the PST app.







Get our free mobile app

94.5 PST's standard contest rules. Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.