Winning $961K Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in New Jersey Supermarket

Here's a nice way to wrap up the dog days of August. Two lucky New Jersey lottery players have a nice jackpot to split thanks to a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1,923,750 dollars.

Get our free mobile app

The jackpot for Jersey Cash 5 rarely gets close to a million so, close to two million is a real bonus and a massive Jersey Cash 5 jackpot!

The winning numbers according to the NJ Lottery for the Saturday, August 28th jackpot were 03, 12, 20, 35, and 43 and the XTRA number was 02. Each winning ticket is worth $961,875. The winning tickets were sold at Super Stop & Shop in South Brunswick and the Quick Check convenience store in South Bound Brook.

South Jersey did have a big lottery winner last week as a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Acme on Simpson Avenue in Ocean City.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 24th Mega Millions drawing were: 17, 18, 26, 52, and 67. The Gold Ball was 19 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02

Got 1.3 Million to Spend After Winning the Lottery? Check out this stunning 8 acre home for sale in Cape May Nearly 4,000-square-feet of living space that was remodeled just a few years ago and two barns all sitting on over 8 acres in Cape May Court House -- take a quick glance at 66 Lake Vista Drive.

10 Ways To Spend Your 100K Lottery Jackpot! Here's what you can buy if you're lucky enough to win a lottery jackpot worth $100,000!