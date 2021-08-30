Winning $961K Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Sold in New Jersey Supermarket
Here's a nice way to wrap up the dog days of August. Two lucky New Jersey lottery players have a nice jackpot to split thanks to a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1,923,750 dollars.
The jackpot for Jersey Cash 5 rarely gets close to a million so, close to two million is a real bonus and a massive Jersey Cash 5 jackpot!
The winning numbers according to the NJ Lottery for the Saturday, August 28th jackpot were 03, 12, 20, 35, and 43 and the XTRA number was 02. Each winning ticket is worth $961,875. The winning tickets were sold at Super Stop & Shop in South Brunswick and the Quick Check convenience store in South Bound Brook.
South Jersey did have a big lottery winner last week as a winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Acme on Simpson Avenue in Ocean City.
The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 24th Mega Millions drawing were: 17, 18, 26, 52, and 67. The Gold Ball was 19 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02
