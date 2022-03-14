Woman Bans Friend From Wedding for Being ‘Jealous’ She’s Marrying Her Ex

A bride's wedding day is one of the most special moments in her life.

Emotions run high in the months, weeks, days and even moments before the nuptials.

One woman wasn't going to allow her friend to ruin her special day, so when the pal in question started making "sly digs" at her the day before the celebration, she banned her from the wedding.

The anonymous bride took to Reddit to explain instead of having traditional bachelor and bachelorette parties, she gathered friends, her soon-to-be husband and his friends together for a pre-nuptial party.

After drinking a little too much, one of the woman's friends, named Abby, spilled she had dated the bride's beau when they were teens and started to make little comments about their wedding arrangements.

"We rented a castle for our wedding, and we have a friend Abby who honestly had a drink in her hand all of yesterday," she wrote, according to the Mirror. "My fiancé, James, took the guys out on the grounds for paintball that he had previously planned with the owner and we went to a spa."

"Don't get me wrong we were drinking, but it was at most two glasses of champagne as we were saving ourselves for the evening. Abby must have had around eight glasses," the bride continued. "She then went on to say how she 'dated James in high school' and how she's in her own words 'like so happy for us' while she said giving me the stink eye and nearly walking into the door."

It was when the evening came, however, that Abby's comments started to get nastier. For instance, she apparently told the bride and groom their wedding was "doomed" because they saw each other the night before the wedding.

"The night came and she kept making sly digs. We had a big drink and a dinner at the castle for everyone, no separate things. She kept saying how we were doomed because I saw him before our wedding," the bride-to-be detailed. "She loudly asked him if I'm pregnant and if that's why he was marrying me."

Abby's abhorrent behavior continued: "She also started taking photos of the castle saying how fake everything is. How rude of her!"

Ultimately, Abby was uninvited to the wedding.

"I told her not to come tomorrow. I said she's only invited because she follows her brother everywhere like some lost puppy and that we felt sorry for her. I don't care what she does, I don't want her at our wedding at all. Not even the party," she wrote, noting her fiancé supported her decision. "James backed me up and she looked at him, asked if he was serious and then ran off."

After Abby was banned from the wedding she kept "telling everyone" the woman was a "bridezilla."

Reddit users backed up the bride-to-be, letting her know that she made the right choice by banning Abby from the ceremony.

"You can’t have somebody that toxic attending what will be one of the happiest days of your life. She will get drunk again and spoil your wedding. Actions have consequences. Abby uninvited herself from your wedding," one user wrote according to the outlet, while another commented: "She sounds jealous. I personally would have loved being invited to a castle! Enjoy your day and forget about her. She did this to herself."