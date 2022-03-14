CARRY OUT? SUV Plows Through Burlington County NJ Domino&#8217;s Pizza

CARRY OUT? SUV Plows Through Burlington County NJ Domino’s Pizza

6abc.com

Employees at a Domino's Pizza in Burlington County got a surprise Thursday when a vehicle crashed into the store.

Now, Domino's has been advertising that they'll pay customers $3 for picking up their own pizza rather than having it delivered, but I don't think this is what they meant.

Get our free mobile app

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10th at the Domino's location on Lakehurst Rd. in Pemberton Twp., 6abc.com reports.

A metallic-colored SUV plowed right through the restaurant causing significant damage to the building. Video from the scene shows it littered with broken glass and cinderblocks.

Amazingly, no one was injured. Authorities suggest the driver of the vehicle somehow lost control behind the wheel. Police have not shared the identity of that driver.

15 Kid-Friendly Places to Eat in South Jersey

When you take the family out for a bite to eat, you want the kids to be able to have a little fun in an environment that welcomes them and lets them be themselves. Here's a bunch of kid-friendly restaurants in South Jersey.

Wordle Enthusiasts Will Love A More Challenging Version Of The Game

Do you love wordle? Introducing Quordle...

What You Need To Know About Joro Spiders & Their Upcoming New Jersey Invasion

Experts say that millions of these hand-sized Joro Spiders will be invading the East Coast this Spring. AHHH!! Here's all you need to know:
Filed Under: accident, Burlington County, Domino's, Pemberton, Pizza, Social Share
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top