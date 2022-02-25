How close is too close?

A viral video on TikTok sent people into a tailspin when user @sophly2 shared a clip of her boyfriend and best friend drunkenly dancing together in the kitchen at a party.

In the footage, @sophly2's beau and bestie laugh, dance together and at one point even whisper to each other while people off-camera holler and encourage them.

To make matters even more sketchy, @sophly2 wasn't present for their cozy kitchen dance-off and the video was actually sent to her by another pal.

Now @sophly2 wants to know: "Little too close for comfort?"

Watch below:

The video has so far garnered over 6.6 million views. TikTokers have flooded the comments with more than 15,000 responses — and reactions to the viral clip are seriously divided.

Some folks believe the BF and BFF's actions were harmless.

"He didn't even flinch when he saw the camera. His intentions were pure," @katie65886 wrote.

User @juicybodygoddess agreed: "They didn't even touch. Drunk & he respected her space."

Meanwhile, some were more skeptical of the pair's intentions.

TikTok user @cb warned, "I used 2 say no, but my best friend is now dating my ex n has a baby, so yep."

"As a guy, yeah, watch out," @artvandley weighed in.

What do you think about @sophlyb's boyfriend and best friend's rendezvous? Are they just really comfortable buds, or too close for your comfort? Or is this just "Couch Guy" all over again?

Connect with PopCrush on Twitter @PopCrush and let us know what you think!