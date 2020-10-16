XXXTentacion’s Fans Call Out His Team for Going Live on His Memorialized Instagram Account, Dropping New Music Video

XXXTentacion's team is receiving backlash for using the deceased rapper's memorialized Instagram account.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), XXXTentacion's memorialized Instagram account was used to go live on the social media platform. While on the livestream, Cleopatra Bernard, who is X's mother, used her son's account to promote his music video for "Chase / Glass Shards," which features Ikabodveins. The song appeared on X's posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever. Cleo currently manages Ikabodveins.

In the music video, Ikabodveins performs at a concert while levitating over the crowd. As XXXTentacion's verse begins, Veins lip-syncs his verses while images of X flash in and out of frame.

The Instagram account for X, which only has one picture from May 2018, appears to have been unused for months before this incident of Cleo using the IG page to promote the new visual.

"XXXTENTACION’s label went on live through his Instagram page to promote another artist’s music video. This is disgusting however you wanna look at it," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person blamed the rapper's mother directly, calling her out for exploiting her son. "xxxtentacion’s mom needs to be in jail," the Twitter user tweeted.

Since XXXTentacion's murder in 2018, Cleo has been accused by X fans of using her son's fame and fortune to benefit herself. Back in 2019, while promoting his final studio album, Bad Vibes Forever, the 2017 XXL Freshman's team, including his mother, came under fire for allowing the car the "Look At Me" rapper was killed in to be displayed at an event to help promote the project.

She has also been sued by XXXTentacion's half brother for allegedly transferring over $11 million in assets to herself that were allocated to him.

Check out the other fan reactions to X's Instagram account being used to promote the video for "Chase / Glass Shards" featuring Ikabodveins below.