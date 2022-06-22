Yappy Hour TONIGHT at Old Hights Brewery in Hightstown, NJ

Looking for something fun to do with your furry friend?

Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown is hosting an Yappy Hour TONIGHT (Wednesday, June 22nd) from 6 - 8pm in their beer garden to debut a new beer.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? It's for a good cause too.

Barking Buddies, an American Dark Wheat Ale, is now available in cans and is ON TAP TONIGHT. Check out their Instagram post above to see how cute the cans are. Those pups are adorable, aren't they?

When you buy this beer, a portion of the proceeds will go to Amazing Mutts puppy rescue. So, drink up. Lol. You can bring it home too.

Everyone's invited to bring their leashed dog for this fun outside event. It's cooler today, so it's a perfect night to go have some fun. Don't worry, it's not supposed to rain until later on tonight.

There will be plenty of water bowls and Pooch Pretzels for sale.

To continue the celebration of the can drop, there will be an Amazing Mutts adoption event this Saturday, June 25th from 12pm - 5pm.

Make plans with your friends to spend Saturday night at Old Hights. There's going to be live music by Tanglewood, a classic rock acoustic group.

All tables and firepits are first come, first served in the beer garden and in the taproom. Bring your own snacks or food and make a night of it.

Old Hights Brewing Company is located at 123 West Ward Street in Hightstown.

