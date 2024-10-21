Your voice, your vote... in our democracy? They matter. They make our community and our country stronger. So make your vote count.

Get registered or learn how to vote by or on November 5 in Pennsylvania.

This November, 94.5 PST is encouraging YOU to Listen Up & Vote. Up until Election Day, we'll be informing you how to vote.

We have a guide to voting in Pennsylvania (including eligibility requirements, registration information, and instructions to vote by mail).

ELIGIBILITY:

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be: a US Citizen, a resident of the state (and district you wish to vote in) for at least 30 days before the election.

And you must be 18 years of age on or before the Election Day.

DEADLINES

The registration deadline to vote in the next election is Monday, October 21, 2024.

REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE

To register online, you will be asked to provide your date of birth. If you have a Pennsylvania driver's license, you'll need to have that handy (or if not, your social security number). You can start the process at Headcount.org.

We must at admit, though: it's quite easy to do and only takes a few minutes (at the most).

You could be registered to vote in as little time as it takes to place that next Shein order.

REGISTER TO VOTE IN PERSON OR VIA THE MAIL

Unable or don't want to complete the online registration? That's ok! At Headcount.org you can find the right forms and instructions to mail them in (or drop off your registration in person).

Remember: they must be completed by EOD on Monday, October 21, 2024 in order to be eligible to vote in the presidential election.

How to Vote in Pennsylvania

Now that you're registered, you can vote by mail, you can vote early or you can vote in person on Election Day.

Voting by Mail in Pennsylvania

It's pretty easy to vote by mail in Pa. In fact, nonpartisan state officials reminds us that voting by mail-in or absentee ballot is definitely safe, secure, and easy.

Mail-in ballot — Any registered voter can apply for a mail-in ballot. Click here to learn more.

You must request your application to vote by mail. Your application for a mail-in absentee ballot must be received no later than 5 p.m. on October 29 by your county election office.

Completed ballots must be RECEIVED by your county election office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day (November 5). That means that a postmark by that time is not sufficient.

IMPORTANT: Mail it back in time so it's received ahead of the deadline.

Tracking Your Mail in Ballot in Pennsylvania

You can track the status of your ballot on the Vote.Pa website. You'll be able to see when your ballot has been received by Election Officials.

You can track your mail in ballot, by the way, by clicking here.

How to Vote Early in Pennsylvania?

Many counties in Pennsylvania allow you to vote early by casting a mail ballot in person at your county election board.

You can find a list of polling locations that allow that on the Vote.Pa website organized by county.

How to Vote on Election Day in Pennsylvania?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day (November 5, 2024).

Not sure where your polling place is? Click here to find your polling place.

Lines may be long as turnout is expected to be high this year. So if you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

When you arrive, you will check in with the poll workers.

Unsure of what the actual voting machine looks like? You can find a video demo of your county's voting system so you're prepared for the machine.

Will I need to show ID at the polls?

You need to show ID at the polls, ONLY if it's your first time voting at a new polling place.

AND, by the way, you encounter any issues last the polling place, you can call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Thanks to the non-partisan group Headcount.org for their help in making these resources readily available.