Join 94.5 PST for Trick or Treat at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark

94.5 PST is inviting you to join us and our partners at the Trenton Thunder for a safe, family night of Trick or Treating and more at the Trenton Thunder ballpark (presented by Sweet Gourmet).

This evening of safe, family fun goes down Thursday, October 24 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will trick or treat in the Suite Level and concourse level. How cool is that? The candy is provided by our friends at Wegman’s Food Markets.

They’ll be showing a Halloween movie on the video board, concessions are available for purchase and more for this night of family fun.

Tickets are required for the event, but they’re FREE (thanks to the Grand Slam We Care Foundation).

You can click here to get your tickets. Be sure to RSVP for the total amount in your party. And make note of your arrival time as that’s the time when you’re permitted to enter the ballpark. Click here to learn more.

94.5 PST’s street team will be there too, so be sure to stop by on your way in to the stadium and say hi!

Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ.